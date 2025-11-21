Market Momentum: Dow Inc (DOW) Registers a -1.69% Decrease, Closing at $20.95

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) closed the day trading at $20.95 down -1.69% from the previous closing price of $21.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.65 million shares were traded. DOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

On August 05, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 ’25 when Dial Debra L. bought 675 shares for $38.81 per share. The transaction valued at 26,197 led to the insider holds 2,700 shares of the business.

Banister Gaurdie E. JR. bought 7,339 shares of DOW for $299,932 on Dec 13 ’24. The Director now owns 10,924 shares after completing the transaction at $40.87 per share. On Dec 12 ’24, another insider, Fitterling James R, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, bought 14,200 shares for $41.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 589,574 and bolstered with 247,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOW now has a Market Capitalization of 14890576896 and an Enterprise Value of 30890575872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.755 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.811.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOW is 0.81, which has changed by -0.5244365 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOW has reached a high of $46.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOW traded about 13.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOW traded about 13111070 shares per day. A total of 710.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 707.81M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.46% stake in the company. Shares short for DOW as of 1761868800 were 30133071 with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 1759190400 on 28974439. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30133071 and a Short% of Float of 4.8.

Dividends & Splits

DOW’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.45, up from 2.45 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.1149695. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.85.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Dow Inc (DOW) is currently drawing attention from 14.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $1.85 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $9.52B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.63B to a low estimate of $9.4B. As of. The current estimate, Dow Inc’s year-ago sales were $10.4BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.37B. There is a high estimate of $10.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.89B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.96BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.66B and the low estimate is $38.48B.