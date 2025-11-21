Market Momentum: EQT Corp (EQT) Registers a -4.31% Decrease, Closing at $56.35

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) closed the day trading at $56.35 down -4.31% from the previous closing price of $58.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.45 million shares were traded. EQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 149.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

On August 20, 2025, Melius started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Jordan William E. sold 57,500 shares for $60.63 per share. The transaction valued at 3,486,225 led to the insider holds 482,556 shares of the business.

Jordan William E. bought 57,500 shares of EQT for $3,486,107 on Nov 11 ’25. On Oct 28 ’25, another insider, Bolen J.E.B., who serves as the EVP OPERATIONS of the company, sold 1,422 shares for $52.79 each. As a result, the insider received 75,067 and left with 69,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQT now has a Market Capitalization of 35166175232 and an Enterprise Value of 46786940928. As of this moment, EQT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.069 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.979.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQT is 0.60, which has changed by 0.25591815 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has reached a high of $61.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQT traded about 7.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQT traded about 7994920 shares per day. A total of 624.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 600.05M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.34% stake in the company. Shares short for EQT as of 1761868800 were 19522890 with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 1759190400 on 21069196. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19522890 and a Short% of Float of 3.15.

Dividends & Splits

EQT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0106979115. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.49. The current Payout Ratio is 140.56% for EQT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-11-13 when the company split stock in a 1837:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.66 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $5.92 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.08B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of. The current estimate, EQT Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.62BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.59B. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.33B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.27BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $8.9B.