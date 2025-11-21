Market Momentum: EQT Corp (EQT) Registers a -4.31% Decrease, Closing at $56.35

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) closed the day trading at $56.35 down -4.31% from the previous closing price of $58.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.45 million shares were traded. EQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 149.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

On August 20, 2025, Melius started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Jordan William E. sold 57,500 shares for $60.63 per share. The transaction valued at 3,486,225 led to the insider holds 482,556 shares of the business.

Jordan William E. bought 57,500 shares of EQT for $3,486,107 on Nov 11 ’25. On Oct 28 ’25, another insider, Bolen J.E.B., who serves as the EVP OPERATIONS of the company, sold 1,422 shares for $52.79 each. As a result, the insider received 75,067 and left with 69,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQT now has a Market Capitalization of 35166175232 and an Enterprise Value of 46786940928. As of this moment, EQT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.069 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.979.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQT is 0.60, which has changed by 0.25591815 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has reached a high of $61.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQT traded about 7.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQT traded about 7994920 shares per day. A total of 624.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 600.05M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.34% stake in the company. Shares short for EQT as of 1761868800 were 19522890 with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 1759190400 on 21069196. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19522890 and a Short% of Float of 3.15.

Dividends & Splits

EQT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0106979115. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.49. The current Payout Ratio is 140.56% for EQT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-11-13 when the company split stock in a 1837:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.66 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $5.92 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.08B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of. The current estimate, EQT Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.62BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.59B. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.33B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.27BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $8.9B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.