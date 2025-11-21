Market Momentum: Nike, Inc (NKE) Registers a -1.93% Decrease, Closing at $61.43

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) closed the day trading at $61.43 down -1.93% from the previous closing price of $62.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.65 million shares were traded. NKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.45 and its Current Ratio is at 2.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

On October 15, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on October 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when PARKER MARK G sold 86,078 shares for $64.80 per share. The transaction valued at 5,577,854 led to the insider holds 647,615 shares of the business.

PARKER MARK G bought 86,078 shares of NKE for $5,577,854 on Nov 14 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, KNUDSTORP JORGEN VIG, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,150 shares for $62.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,002,754 and bolstered with 21,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKE now has a Market Capitalization of 90805911552 and an Enterprise Value of 95080529920. As of this moment, Nike,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.047 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.654.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NKE is 1.28, which has changed by -0.16591209 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has reached a high of $82.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NKE traded about 14.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NKE traded about 15927170 shares per day. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.17B. Insiders hold about 20.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.19% stake in the company. Shares short for NKE as of 1761868800 were 36774637 with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1759190400 on 32100882. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36774637 and a Short% of Float of 3.9300002000000003.

Dividends & Splits

NKE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.6 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025542784. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 72.55% for NKE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-12-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Nike, Inc (NKE) is the result of assessments by 21.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $12.21B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.44B to a low estimate of $11.62B. As of. The current estimate, Nike, Inc’s year-ago sales were $12.35BFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.43B. There is a high estimate of $11.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.91B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.31BBased on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.33B and the low estimate is $45.49B.

