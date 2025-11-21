Market Momentum: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) Registers a -13.33% Decrease, Closing at $164.09

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed the day trading at $164.09 down -13.33% from the previous closing price of $189.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.49 million shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.2.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRAX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.18 and its Current Ratio is at 5.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on November 19, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $424.

On May 07, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on May 07, 2025, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Nemiroff Alex bought 25,130 shares for $193.09 per share.

Mastrocola Lauren bought 13,600 shares of PRAX for $2,612,239 on Nov 20 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 4103426816 and an Enterprise Value of 4467636736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 550.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 598.638 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRAX is 2.97, which has changed by 1.5912948 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $206.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.46%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRAX traded about 815.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRAX traded about 629450 shares per day. A total of 25.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.17M. Insiders hold about 6.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.33% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of 1761868800 were 3058291 with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 1759190400 on 2638027. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3058291 and a Short% of Float of 12.25.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) involves the perspectives of 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.39, with high estimates of -$2.89 and low estimates of -$4.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.97 and -$14.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.11. EPS for the following year is -$12.7, with 13.0 analysts recommending between -$5.63 and -$20.61.