Market Momentum Report: Amrize Ltd (AMRZ)’s Negative Close at 47.14

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Amrize Ltd (NYSE: AMRZ) closed at $47.14 in the last session, down -0.76% from day before closing price of $47.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.24 million shares were traded. AMRZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMRZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On September 09, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $62.

On July 15, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $57.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on July 15, 2025, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Gangestad Nicholas C bought 2,000 shares for $47.34 per share. The transaction valued at 94,680 led to the insider holds 4,958 shares of the business.

Hill Jaime bought 4,000 shares of AMRZ for $202,740 on Nov 04 ’25. The President, Building Materials now owns 18,101 shares after completing the transaction at $50.69 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, Brouwer Roald, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $51.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 207,100 and bolstered with 9,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRZ now has a Market Capitalization of 26072287232 and an Enterprise Value of 32131289088. As of this moment, Amrize’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.717 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.274.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRZ has reached a high of $56.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.31%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMRZ traded on average about 3.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3322960 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 553.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 492.72M. Insiders hold about 10.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.77% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRZ as of 1761868800 were 11380849 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1759190400 on 8743458.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) involves the perspectives of 6 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.13B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.7BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.82B and the low estimate is $11.97B.