Market Momentum Report: Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD)’s Negative Close at 3.48

The price of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) closed at $3.48 in the last session, down -1.69% from day before closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36.67 million shares were traded. BBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.475.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on February 12, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.40 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBD now has a Market Capitalization of 36807999488 and an Enterprise Value of 531841155072. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.045.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBD is 0.58, which has changed by 0.4811715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBD traded on average about 47.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 33256700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.28B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.89% stake in the company. Shares short for BBD as of 1761868800 were 46306985 with a Short Ratio of 0.98, compared to 1759190400 on 30488700. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 46306985 and a Short% of Float of 0.88.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BBD is 0.13, which was 1.361 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38446325. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.5. The current Payout Ratio is 10.40% for BBD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-04-01 when the company split stock in a 6:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $35.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.55B to a low estimate of $35.55B. As of. The current estimate, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s year-ago sales were $32.79BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.11B. There is a high estimate of $36.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.64B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.29BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.64B and the low estimate is $143.19B.