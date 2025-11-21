Market Momentum Report: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)’s Negative Close at 34.34

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) closed at $34.34 in the last session, down -3.86% from day before closing price of $35.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. CVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 ’25 when ICAHN CARL C bought 7,907 shares for $18.21 per share. The transaction valued at 143,986 led to the insider holds 70,418,471 shares of the business.

ICAHN CARL C bought 41,130 shares of CVI for $746,921 on Apr 25 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 70,410,564 shares after completing the transaction at $18.16 per share. On Apr 24 ’25, another insider, ICAHN CARL C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 30,183 shares for $18.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 549,331 and bolstered with 70,369,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVI now has a Market Capitalization of 3452220928 and an Enterprise Value of 5026953216. As of this moment, CVR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.689 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.941.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVI is 1.09, which has changed by 0.9060832 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVI has reached a high of $41.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.48%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVI traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 941460 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.11M. Insiders hold about 70.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CVI as of 1761868800 were 5498952 with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 1759190400 on 5917432. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5498952 and a Short% of Float of 18.14.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of CVR Energy Inc (CVI) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.94 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of. The current estimate, CVR Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.95BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.61BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.19B and the low estimate is $6B.