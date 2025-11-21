Market Momentum Report: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)’s Negative Close at 155.39

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) closed at $155.39 in the last session, down -3.82% from day before closing price of $161.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. MTSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.98 and its Current Ratio is at 3.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 07, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $190 from $150 previously.

On October 01, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.

On April 11, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.Truist initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2025, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when DONGHYUN HWANG bought 13,435 shares for $158.22 per share.

AMBRA ROTH bought 17,268 shares of MTSI for $2,732,143 on Nov 19 ’25. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, BLAND CHARLES R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $157.79 each. As a result, the insider received 157,790 and left with 19,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTSI now has a Market Capitalization of 11643835392 and an Enterprise Value of 11461312512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.849 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.371.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTSI is 1.44, which has changed by 0.23025966 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTSI has reached a high of $179.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTSI traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1135300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.21M. Insiders hold about 11.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.22% stake in the company. Shares short for MTSI as of 1761868800 were 3406100 with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 1759190400 on 3274003. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3406100 and a Short% of Float of 5.46.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 15.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $5.89 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $269.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $269.4M to a low estimate of $268.8M. As of. The current estimate, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $218.12MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.41M. There is a high estimate of $280.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $967.26MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.22B.