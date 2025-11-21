Market Momentum Report: Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)’s Negative Close at 6.27

The price of Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) closed at $6.27 in the last session, down -16.40% from day before closing price of $7.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 114.54 million shares were traded. ONDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.255.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.84 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On October 06, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On August 19, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Needham initiated its Buy rating on August 19, 2025, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 ’25 when COHEN RICHARD M sold 7,567 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 12,788 led to the insider holds 182,855 shares of the business.

SOOD JASPREET K sold 8,673 shares of ONDS for $14,657 on Jun 17 ’25. The Director now owns 161,657 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share. On Jun 17 ’25, another insider, Sood Jaspreet K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,673 shares for $1.69 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONDS now has a Market Capitalization of 2335929088 and an Enterprise Value of 1877791872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 93.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 75.874 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.679.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONDS is 2.31, which has changed by 8.247842 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.96%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONDS traded on average about 66.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 134668040 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 368.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.29M. Insiders hold about 1.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.46% stake in the company. Shares short for ONDS as of 1761868800 were 47734394 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1759190400 on 17696722. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 47734394 and a Short% of Float of 13.04.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.7M to a low estimate of $13M. As of. The current estimate, Ondas Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.13MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.87M. There is a high estimate of $18.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.19MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.48M and the low estimate is $110M.

