Market Momentum: Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Registers a -2.19% Decrease, Closing at $99.47

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) closed the day trading at $99.47 down -2.19% from the previous closing price of $101.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on Nov-21-25, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $140 from $200 previously.

On June 16, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $216.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when Even-Haim Yaniv bought 2,242 shares for $180.99 per share.

Shai Omer bought 6,579 shares of WIX for $1,190,733 on Sep 18 ’25. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, Zohar Nir, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 44,000 shares for $180.99 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIX now has a Market Capitalization of 5539109376 and an Enterprise Value of 5522003968. As of this moment, Wix.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.862 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.274.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WIX is 1.47, which has changed by -0.53601897 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $247.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.32%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WIX traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WIX traded about 2053770 shares per day. A total of 55.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.94M. Insiders hold about 3.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.44% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of 1761868800 were 4413005 with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 1759190400 on 4016664. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4413005 and a Short% of Float of 9.13.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 12.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Wix.com Ltd (WIX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.82 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.19 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.69. EPS for the following year is $6.94, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $5.48.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $527.36M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $532M to a low estimate of $521M. As of. The current estimate, Wix.com Ltd’s year-ago sales were $460.45MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $542.07M. There is a high estimate of $550M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.2M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.22B.