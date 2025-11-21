Market Recap: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $67.81

Kiel Thompson

Technology

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) was $67.81 for the day, down -2.68% from the previous closing price of $69.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

On September 18, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Robinson Kenneth B. sold 1,392 shares for $94.60 per share. The transaction valued at 131,683 led to the insider holds 5,880 shares of the business.

Robinson Kenneth B. bought 1,392 shares of ANF for $131,683 on Sep 05 ’25. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Rust Jay, who serves as the EVP Human Resources of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $93.15 each. As a result, the insider received 139,725 and left with 6,648 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANF now has a Market Capitalization of 3230693120 and an Enterprise Value of 3790729984. As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.743 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.375.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANF is 1.21, which has changed by -0.50780535 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $164.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.16%.

Shares Statistics:

ANF traded an average of 1.90M shares per day over the past three months and 1152370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.47% stake in the company. Shares short for ANF as of 1761868800 were 5815839 with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 1759190400 on 5756976. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5815839 and a Short% of Float of 20.77.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.64. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.63, with high estimates of $3.8 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.5 and $9.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.13. EPS for the following year is $10.33, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $10.76 and $9.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of. The current estimate, Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s year-ago sales were $1.21BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.56B and the low estimate is $5.33B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.