Market Recap: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $67.81

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) was $67.81 for the day, down -2.68% from the previous closing price of $69.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

On September 18, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Robinson Kenneth B. sold 1,392 shares for $94.60 per share. The transaction valued at 131,683 led to the insider holds 5,880 shares of the business.

Robinson Kenneth B. bought 1,392 shares of ANF for $131,683 on Sep 05 ’25. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Rust Jay, who serves as the EVP Human Resources of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $93.15 each. As a result, the insider received 139,725 and left with 6,648 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANF now has a Market Capitalization of 3230693120 and an Enterprise Value of 3790729984. As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.743 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.375.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANF is 1.21, which has changed by -0.50780535 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $164.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.16%.

Shares Statistics:

ANF traded an average of 1.90M shares per day over the past three months and 1152370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.47% stake in the company. Shares short for ANF as of 1761868800 were 5815839 with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 1759190400 on 5756976. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5815839 and a Short% of Float of 20.77.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.64. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.63, with high estimates of $3.8 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.5 and $9.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.13. EPS for the following year is $10.33, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $10.76 and $9.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of. The current estimate, Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s year-ago sales were $1.21BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.56B and the low estimate is $5.33B.