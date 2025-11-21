Market Recap Check: Astronics Corp (ATRO)’s Negative Finish at 47.13, Up/Down -4.51

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Astronics Corp (NASDAQ: ATRO) closed at $47.13 in the last session, down -4.51% from day before closing price of $49.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. ATRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on October 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On July 11, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $49.

Colliers Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Mulato James sold 1,129 shares for $38.16 per share. The transaction valued at 43,077 led to the insider holds 1,066 shares of the business.

Keane Robert S sold 200,000 shares of ATRO for $5,402,000 on May 08 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.01 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Keane Robert S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 37,700 shares for $26.50 each. As a result, the insider received 999,050 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1679200512 and an Enterprise Value of 2124383232. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.558 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.882.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATRO is 1.13, which has changed by 1.8798132 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATRO has reached a high of $53.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.00%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATRO traded on average about 790.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 654510 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.40M. Insiders hold about 14.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.38% stake in the company. Shares short for ATRO as of 1761868800 were 2992716 with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 1759190400 on 2797509. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2992716 and a Short% of Float of 9.64.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Astronics Corp (ATRO).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $228.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.69M to a low estimate of $227.9M. As of. The current estimate, Astronics Corp’s year-ago sales were $208.54MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.62M. There is a high estimate of $229.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.44M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $850.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $850M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $850.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $795.43MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $930.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $935M and the low estimate is $925.02M.