Market Recap Check: Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU)’s Negative Finish at 11.47, Up/Down -4.58

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Centerra Gold Inc (NYSE: CGAU) closed at $11.47 in the last session, down -4.58% from day before closing price of $12.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. CGAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.1599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGAU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGAU now has a Market Capitalization of 2317913344 and an Enterprise Value of 1874201600. As of this moment, Centerra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.458 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.36.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGAU is 0.86, which has changed by 0.92012775 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGAU has reached a high of $12.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.05%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGAU traded on average about 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1244770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 201.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.86M. Insiders hold about 1.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.34% stake in the company. Shares short for CGAU as of 1761868800 were 2181046 with a Short Ratio of 1.17, compared to 1759190400 on 2587229.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CGAU is 0.20, which was 0.19 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015806988. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $311.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $311.9M to a low estimate of $311.9M. As of. The current estimate, Centerra Gold Inc’s year-ago sales were $302.4M

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGAU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.29B.