Market Recap Check: Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH)’s Negative Finish at 8.19, Up/Down -3.76

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) closed at $8.19 in the last session, down -3.76% from day before closing price of $8.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. DCTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.7763 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DCTH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.71 and its Current Ratio is at 15.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 28, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 14, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when MICHEL GERARD J bought 11,500 shares for $8.53 per share. The transaction valued at 98,049 led to the insider holds 330,834 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCTH now has a Market Capitalization of 289219360 and an Enterprise Value of 212572736. As of this moment, Delcath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 952.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.968.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DCTH is 0.45, which has changed by -0.13604063 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DCTH has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DCTH traded on average about 823.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 790520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.94M. Insiders hold about 6.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.75% stake in the company. Shares short for DCTH as of 1761868800 were 4242060 with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 1759190400 on 3971390. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4242060 and a Short% of Float of 12.21.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) is currently in progress, with 4.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.69M to a low estimate of $19.39M. As of. The current estimate, Delcath Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.1MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.27M. There is a high estimate of $29.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.2MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.29M and the low estimate is $99.4M.