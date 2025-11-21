Market Recap Check: Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH)’s Negative Finish at 8.19, Up/Down -3.76

Kiel Thompson

Technology

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) closed at $8.19 in the last session, down -3.76% from day before closing price of $8.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. DCTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.7763 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DCTH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.71 and its Current Ratio is at 15.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 28, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 14, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when MICHEL GERARD J bought 11,500 shares for $8.53 per share. The transaction valued at 98,049 led to the insider holds 330,834 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCTH now has a Market Capitalization of 289219360 and an Enterprise Value of 212572736. As of this moment, Delcath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 952.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.968.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DCTH is 0.45, which has changed by -0.13604063 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DCTH has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DCTH traded on average about 823.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 790520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.94M. Insiders hold about 6.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.75% stake in the company. Shares short for DCTH as of 1761868800 were 4242060 with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 1759190400 on 3971390. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4242060 and a Short% of Float of 12.21.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) is currently in progress, with 4.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.69M to a low estimate of $19.39M. As of. The current estimate, Delcath Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.1MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.27M. There is a high estimate of $29.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.2MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.29M and the low estimate is $99.4M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.