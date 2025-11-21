Market Recap Check: EBay Inc (EBAY)’s Negative Finish at 80.05, Up/Down -1.51

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) closed at $80.05 in the last session, down -1.51% from day before closing price of $81.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.61 million shares were traded. EBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

On September 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $98.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Sweetnam Jordan Douglas Bradle sold 1,006 shares for $82.04 per share. The transaction valued at 82,532 led to the insider holds 3,868 shares of the business.

JORDAN SWEETNAM bought 1,006 shares of EBAY for $82,653 on Nov 18 ’25. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, IANNONE JAMIE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,221 shares for $81.08 each. As a result, the insider received 585,446 and left with 235,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 36582850560 and an Enterprise Value of 40493559808. As of this moment, EBay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.779 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.784.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EBAY is 1.33, which has changed by 0.32356298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has reached a high of $101.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.14%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBAY traded on average about 5.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4616210 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 454.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 450.77M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.31% stake in the company. Shares short for EBAY as of 1761868800 were 15539159 with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 1759190400 on 15489219. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15539159 and a Short% of Float of 3.9800000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EBAY is 1.14, which was 1.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01402559. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 27.40% for EBAY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-20 when the company split stock in a 2376:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of EBay Inc (EBAY) is currently attracting attention from 25.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.73 and $5.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 31.0 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $5.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.93B to a low estimate of $2.85B. As of. The current estimate, EBay Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.58BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.78B. There is a high estimate of $2.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.69B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28BBased on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.85B and the low estimate is $11.24B.