Market Recap Check: Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT)’s Negative Finish at 4.97, Up/Down -0.20

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) closed at $4.97 in the last session, down -0.20% from day before closing price of $4.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. GRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

On May 15, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.80.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on May 15, 2024, with a $8.80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when MCCARTNEY JOHN bought 4,000 shares for $5.07 per share. The transaction valued at 20,280 led to the insider holds 99,091 shares of the business.

MCCARTNEY JOHN bought 4,000 shares of GRNT for $20,200 on Nov 19 ’25. The Director now owns 103,091 shares after completing the transaction at $5.05 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, MCCARTNEY JOHN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $5.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,720 and bolstered with 95,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 652318848 and an Enterprise Value of 928912832. As of this moment, Granite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.171 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRNT is 0.32, which has changed by -0.24659604 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRNT has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.16%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRNT traded on average about 498.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 587770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 131.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.68M. Insiders hold about 51.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.09% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNT as of 1761868800 were 2744912 with a Short Ratio of 5.51, compared to 1759190400 on 3129521. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2744912 and a Short% of Float of 4.4499997.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GRNT is 0.44, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08835341. The current Payout Ratio is 308.99% for GRNT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-03-26 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) is currently under the scrutiny of 5.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $119.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $121M to a low estimate of $118M. As of. The current estimate, Granite Ridge Resources Inc’s year-ago sales were $106.31MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.25M. There is a high estimate of $122M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $465M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $463.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $380.03MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $503.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.34M and the low estimate is $474M.