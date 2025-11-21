Market Recap: NCR Atleos Corp (NATL)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $34.74

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) was $34.74 for the day, down -1.70% from the previous closing price of $35.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. NATL stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NATL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 20, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 23, 2024, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

On October 02, 2024, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $31.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on October 02, 2024, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Frymire Michelle M bought 8,786 shares for $35.02 per share.

Reece Joseph E bought 4,000 shares of NATL for $102,360 on Mar 06 ’25. The Director now owns 36,481 shares after completing the transaction at $25.59 per share. On Dec 06 ’24, another insider, DuVall Andrew R, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 450 shares for $33.48 each. As a result, the insider received 15,066 and left with 16,176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NATL now has a Market Capitalization of 2567429888 and an Enterprise Value of 5224772096. As of this moment, NCR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.209 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.125.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NATL is 1.01, which has changed by 0.13124204 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NATL has reached a high of $42.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.04%.

Shares Statistics:

NATL traded an average of 499.36K shares per day over the past three months and 595940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.27M. Insiders hold about 2.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.54% stake in the company. Shares short for NATL as of 1761868800 were 2645114 with a Short Ratio of 5.30, compared to 1759190400 on 2811225. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2645114 and a Short% of Float of 5.58.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.01. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $5.48 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of. The current estimate, NCR Atleos Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.11BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $991M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NATL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.32BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $4.46B.