The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) was $9.29 for the day, down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $9.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.0 million shares were traded. ERIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.5757 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ERIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERIC now has a Market Capitalization of 30966233088 and an Enterprise Value of 23810879488. As of this moment, Telefonaktiebolaget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.099 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.082.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ERIC is 0.95, which has changed by 0.16354561 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has reached a high of $10.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.20%.

Shares Statistics:

ERIC traded an average of 15.22M shares per day over the past three months and 13699580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.07B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.61% stake in the company. Shares short for ERIC as of 1761868800 were 31764557 with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1759190400 on 32509884. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31764557 and a Short% of Float of 1.04.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.85, ERIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.29. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.305794. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 32511.17% for ERIC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-06-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.75B to a low estimate of $66.46B. As of. The current estimate, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s year-ago sales were $72.91BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.64B. There is a high estimate of $53.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.2B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.88BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $237.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266.96B and the low estimate is $226.53B.