Market Recap: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $9.29

Kiel Thompson

Technology

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) was $9.29 for the day, down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $9.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.0 million shares were traded. ERIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.5757 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ERIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERIC now has a Market Capitalization of 30966233088 and an Enterprise Value of 23810879488. As of this moment, Telefonaktiebolaget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.099 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.082.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ERIC is 0.95, which has changed by 0.16354561 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has reached a high of $10.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.20%.

Shares Statistics:

ERIC traded an average of 15.22M shares per day over the past three months and 13699580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.07B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.61% stake in the company. Shares short for ERIC as of 1761868800 were 31764557 with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1759190400 on 32509884. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31764557 and a Short% of Float of 1.04.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.85, ERIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.29. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.305794. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 32511.17% for ERIC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-06-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.75B to a low estimate of $66.46B. As of. The current estimate, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s year-ago sales were $72.91BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.64B. There is a high estimate of $53.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.2B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.88BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $237.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266.96B and the low estimate is $226.53B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.