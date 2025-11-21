Market Recap: VF Corp (VFC)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $14.63

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) was $14.63 for the day, down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $14.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.79 million shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.3523 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.615.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on October 29, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $16 from $14 previously.

On September 16, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on August 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Carucci Richard bought 50,000 shares for $12.05 per share. The transaction valued at 602,500 led to the insider holds 280,282 shares of the business.

Dalmia Abhishek bought 50,000 shares of VFC for $589,000 on May 23 ’25. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 380,614 shares after completing the transaction at $11.78 per share. On May 23 ’25, another insider, Darrell Bracken, who serves as the President & Chief Exec Officer of the company, bought 85,840 shares for $11.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,006,903 and bolstered with 295,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFC now has a Market Capitalization of 5716303360 and an Enterprise Value of 11103944704. As of this moment, VF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.164 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VFC is 1.67, which has changed by -0.21926558 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $29.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.70%.

Shares Statistics:

VFC traded an average of 7.33M shares per day over the past three months and 4610550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 390.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 366.17M. Insiders hold about 6.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.68% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of 1761868800 were 25984113 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1759190400 on 29578874. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25984113 and a Short% of Float of 8.51.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, VFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024539879. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.36.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of VF Corp (VFC) is currently in progress, with 16.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of. The current estimate, VF Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.83BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13B. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.02B and the low estimate is $9.31B.