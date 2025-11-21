Market Recap: Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $11.85

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) was $11.85 for the day, down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $12.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.41 million shares were traded. VOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VOD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

On October 21, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $8.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $136.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOD now has a Market Capitalization of 28248791040 and an Enterprise Value of 338523095040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.729 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.854.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VOD is 0.40, which has changed by 0.35859728 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.04%.

Shares Statistics:

VOD traded an average of 5.22M shares per day over the past three months and 5242770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.38B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.03% stake in the company. Shares short for VOD as of 1761868800 were 11913521 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1759190400 on 11542952. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11913521 and a Short% of Float of 0.5.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.045, VOD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.49. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0037468777. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.91.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.45BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.95B and the low estimate is $34.26B.

