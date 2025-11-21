Market Resilience: 8X8 Inc (EGHT) Finishes Weak at 1.82, Down -1.62

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) closed the day trading at $1.82 down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.925 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.815.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGHT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on December 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $2.75 previously.

On June 14, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $2.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 ’25 when Theophille Elizabeth Harriet sold 24,271 shares for $2.05 per share. The transaction valued at 49,756 led to the insider holds 187,293 shares of the business.

Burton Andrew F. sold 6,644 shares of EGHT for $12,309 on Jun 18 ’25. The Director now owns 126,665 shares after completing the transaction at $1.85 per share. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, ANDREW BURTON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,644 shares for $1.84 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGHT now has a Market Capitalization of 252325472 and an Enterprise Value of 468102688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.649 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EGHT is 1.93, which has changed by -0.37288135 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $3.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.29%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGHT traded about 649.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGHT traded about 665790 shares per day. A total of 138.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.96M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.99% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of 1761868800 were 3360677 with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 1759190400 on 3431510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3360677 and a Short% of Float of 2.73.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of 8X8 Inc (EGHT) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $179.63M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $180M to a low estimate of $179.23M. As of. The current estimate, 8X8 Inc’s year-ago sales were $178.88MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.65M. There is a high estimate of $178M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.06M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $723.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $719.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $720.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $715.07MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $726.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731.5M and the low estimate is $719.54M.