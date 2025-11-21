Market Resilience: Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Finishes Weak at 7.08, Down -0.14

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) closed the day trading at $7.08 down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $7.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. HTLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.995.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

On July 09, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on July 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when GERDIN MICHAEL J bought 24,798 shares for $8.19 per share. The transaction valued at 203,036 led to the insider holds 1,491,868 shares of the business.

GERDIN MICHAEL J bought 3,888 shares of HTLD for $31,882 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,467,070 shares after completing the transaction at $8.20 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, GERDIN MICHAEL J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,314 shares for $8.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,775 and bolstered with 1,463,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTLD now has a Market Capitalization of 548328576 and an Enterprise Value of 704465024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.811 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.128.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HTLD is 1.15, which has changed by -0.41980362 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HTLD has reached a high of $12.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.76%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTLD traded about 594.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTLD traded about 488320 shares per day. A total of 77.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.41M. Insiders hold about 45.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.14% stake in the company. Shares short for HTLD as of 1761868800 were 2683744 with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 1759190400 on 2612413. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2683744 and a Short% of Float of 5.91.

Dividends & Splits

HTLD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.08, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011283497. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $192.83M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.6M to a low estimate of $182M. As of. The current estimate, Heartland Express, Inc’s year-ago sales were $242.58MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $207M. There is a high estimate of $207M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $833M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $808.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $802.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $848.52M and the low estimate is $759.9M.