Market Resilience: Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Finishes Weak at 0.71, Down -8.47

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) closed the day trading at $0.71 down -8.47% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. SIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8004 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.705.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIDU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when SHUMAN JEFFREY S bought 13,468 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 22,222 led to the insider holds 13,468 shares of the business.

SHUMAN JEFFREY S bought 1,532 shares of SIDU for $2,467 on Jun 12 ’25. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.61 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 25032764 and an Enterprise Value of 26886248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.655.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIDU is -1.23, which has changed by -0.40307695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIDU has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.11%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIDU traded about 1.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIDU traded about 1590200 shares per day. A total of 35.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.00M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SIDU as of 1761868800 were 945586 with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 1759190400 on 2591966. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 945586 and a Short% of Float of 2.69.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.67MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9M and the low estimate is $9M.