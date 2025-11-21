Market Resilience: TRX Gold Corp (TRX) Finishes Weak at 0.61, Down -7.62

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

TRX Gold Corp (AMEX: TRX) closed the day trading at $0.61 down -7.62% from the previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. TRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6743 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.606.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2484.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRX now has a Market Capitalization of 173916720. As of this moment, TRX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 472.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRX is 0.32, which has changed by 0.91428566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRX has reached a high of $0.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.52%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRX traded about 2.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRX traded about 970390 shares per day. A total of 282.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.97M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.38% stake in the company. Shares short for TRX as of 1761868800 were 2381835 with a Short Ratio of 1.17, compared to 1759190400 on 1189660. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2381835 and a Short% of Float of 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for TRX Gold Corp (TRX) reflects the collective analysis of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $24.15M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.61M to a low estimate of $16.54M. As of. The current estimate, TRX Gold Corp’s year-ago sales were $19.08MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.7M. There is a high estimate of $25.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.66MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $120.19M and the low estimate is $92.34M.