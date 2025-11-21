Market Update: Baxter International Inc (BAX) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $17.42

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) closed at $17.42 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $17.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.3 million shares were traded. BAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.8525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baxter International Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

On August 04, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAX now has a Market Capitalization of 8954852352 and an Enterprise Value of 17052647424. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.547 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.222.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BAX is 0.61, which has changed by -0.4637769 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $37.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.87%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAX has traded an average of 7.15M shares per day and 9264900 over the past ten days. A total of 513.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 511.83M. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.53% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of 1761868800 were 25397908 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1759190400 on 27234805. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25397908 and a Short% of Float of 7.4399999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BAX is 0.68, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038439795. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34.

Earnings Estimates

Baxter International Inc (BAX) is currently under the scrutiny of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.39 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.88B to a low estimate of $2.8B. As of. The current estimate, Baxter International Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.75BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.64B. There is a high estimate of $2.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.58B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.64BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.74B and the low estimate is $11.11B.