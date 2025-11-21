Market Update: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $25.97

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) closed at $25.97 down -5.49% from its previous closing price of $27.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. CBRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.8951 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 17, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On March 10, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $51 to $55.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on December 05, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 53,000 shares for $44.60 per share. The transaction valued at 2,363,800 led to the insider holds 2,833,700 shares of the business.

GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 35,607 shares of CBRL for $1,522,911 on May 01 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,780,700 shares after completing the transaction at $42.77 per share. On Apr 30 ’25, another insider, GMT CAPITAL CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 70,293 shares for $42.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,971,285 and bolstered with 2,745,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBRL now has a Market Capitalization of 578317952 and an Enterprise Value of 1718284032. As of this moment, Cracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.493 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.708.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CBRL is 1.27, which has changed by -0.4231738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL has reached a high of $71.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.96%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBRL has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 1765220 over the past ten days. A total of 22.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.89M. Insiders hold about 1.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.35% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRL as of 1761868800 were 5358090 with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 1759190400 on 5024417. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5358090 and a Short% of Float of 39.93.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CBRL is 1.00, from 1.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036390103. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.58. The current Payout Ratio is 48.44% for CBRL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-03-22 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.97 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $806.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $818.9M to a low estimate of $789.6M. As of. The current estimate, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s year-ago sales were $845.09MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $920.06M. There is a high estimate of $939.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $907M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $3.41B.