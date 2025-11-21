Market Update: Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $26.71

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) closed at $26.71 down -1.29% from its previous closing price of $27.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. PHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.215 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.675.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHG now has a Market Capitalization of 25400647680 and an Enterprise Value of 32237492224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.813 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.604.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHG is 0.78, which has changed by 0.025777102 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $29.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.88%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PHG has traded an average of 754.93K shares per day and 697770 over the past ten days. A total of 950.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 950.57M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.13% stake in the company. Shares short for PHG as of 1761868800 were 2233219 with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 1759190400 on 2183616.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PHG is 0.89, from 0.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) is currently in progress, with 1.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.05B to a low estimate of $4.97B. As of. The current estimate, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.04BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.82B. There is a high estimate of $3.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.68B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.02BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.36B and the low estimate is $17.76B.