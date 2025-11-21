Market Update: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $52.64

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) closed at $52.64 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $52.54. In other words, the price has increased by $0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.06 million shares were traded. TSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tractor Supply Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 150.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

On October 09, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Kersey Melissa sold 6,313 shares for $59.78 per share. The transaction valued at 377,426 led to the insider holds 34,070 shares of the business.

Kersey Melissa bought 6,314 shares of TSCO for $377,426 on Aug 13 ’25. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Weikel Mark J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $59.92 each. As a result, the insider received 479,360 and left with 42,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 27815163904 and an Enterprise Value of 33299992576. As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.162 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.867.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSCO is 0.72, which has changed by -0.03994447 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $63.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.19%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSCO has traded an average of 4.81M shares per day and 5487820 over the past ten days. A total of 529.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 526.58M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.48% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of 1761868800 were 32000936 with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 1759190400 on 37100107. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32000936 and a Short% of Float of 6.3200004000000005.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TSCO is 0.91, from 0.91 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017320137. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47. The current Payout Ratio is 43.12% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-25 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-12-20 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 24.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.09B to a low estimate of $3.92B. As of. The current estimate, Tractor Supply Co’s year-ago sales were $3.77BFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B. There is a high estimate of $3.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.88BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.9B and the low estimate is $16.38B.