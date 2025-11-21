Market Watch: Certara Inc (CERT)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $8.03

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Certara Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.03, down -3.14% from its previous closing price of $8.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. CERT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.025.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CERT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On September 29, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Feehery William F bought 24,096 shares for $8.30 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 2,360,769 shares of the business.

Pedersen Leif E sold 51,224 shares of CERT for $559,366 on Sep 09 ’25. The PRESIDENT, CHIEF COMMERCAL OFF now owns 73,979 shares after completing the transaction at $10.92 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Pedersen Leif E, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 51,224 shares for $10.92 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERT now has a Market Capitalization of 1278964992 and an Enterprise Value of 1456864256. As of this moment, Certara’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 119.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.506 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.835.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CERT is 1.52, which has changed by -0.15148413 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CERT has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.93%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CERT traded 1.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3670510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.57M. Insiders hold about 31.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CERT as of 1761868800 were 17813224 with a Short Ratio of 9.05, compared to 1759190400 on 15451223. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17813224 and a Short% of Float of 14.89.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Certara Inc (CERT) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $103.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.3M to a low estimate of $102.1M. As of. The current estimate, Certara Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.36MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.91M. There is a high estimate of $112.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $419.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $417.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $418.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $385.15MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $447.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $458.75M and the low estimate is $432.66M.

