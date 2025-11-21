Market Watch: Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $3.38

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gerdau S.A. ADR’s stock clocked out at $3.38, down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.61 million shares were traded. GGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GGB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 435.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGB now has a Market Capitalization of 6701906944 and an Enterprise Value of 17182476288. As of this moment, Gerdau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.246 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.041.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GGB is 1.46, which has changed by 0.020648956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GGB has reached a high of $3.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.05%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GGB traded 17.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13323740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.25% stake in the company. Shares short for GGB as of 1761868800 were 22909029 with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 1759190400 on 22295588. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22909029 and a Short% of Float of 2.77.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, GGB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17919075. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.36. The current Payout Ratio is 34.08% for GGB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-04-18 when the company split stock in a 6:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $16.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.11B to a low estimate of $16.41B. As of. The current estimate, Gerdau S.A. ADR’s year-ago sales were $16.82BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.5B. There is a high estimate of $17.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.39B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.03BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.58B and the low estimate is $67.51B.