Market Watch Highlights: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 142.14

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s stock clocked out at $142.14, down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $143.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. WMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.075.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 11, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $159.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $134.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $155.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when WAUN THOMAS J. SR. sold 1,272 shares for $148.30 per share. The transaction valued at 188,690 led to the insider holds 797 shares of the business.

WAUN THOMAS J. SR. sold 1,000 shares of WMS for $150,000 on Nov 12 ’25. The EVP, International now owns 14,970 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, BARBOUR D. SCOTT, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 80,030 shares for $148.95 each. As a result, the insider received 11,920,363 and left with 42,867 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMS now has a Market Capitalization of 11053444096 and an Enterprise Value of 11691800576. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.915 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.471.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WMS is 1.35, which has changed by 0.11626816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has reached a high of $153.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.54%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WMS traded 755.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 860850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.40M. Insiders hold about 8.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WMS as of 1761868800 were 4246173 with a Short Ratio of 5.62, compared to 1759190400 on 4065075. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4246173 and a Short% of Float of 6.18.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, WMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0047439653. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) is underway, with the input of 7.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $5.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.01. EPS for the following year is $6.5, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $686.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $693.54M to a low estimate of $677M. As of. The current estimate, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $690.54MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $620.86M. There is a high estimate of $629.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $608.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.9BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $3.07B.

