Market Watch Highlights: Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 10.12

Nora Barnes

Technology

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Americold Realty Trust Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.12, down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $10.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.3 million shares were traded. COLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.155.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

On November 07, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On October 14, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 14, 2025, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Harris Robert E. bought 451 shares for $16.69 per share.

Chappelle George F. Jr. bought 110,000 shares of COLD for $1,978,570 on May 12 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 110,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.99 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Wells Jay, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $17.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 179,120 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLD now has a Market Capitalization of 2892190976 and an Enterprise Value of 7256587776. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.783 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.281.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COLD is 1.00, which has changed by -0.5454545 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $24.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.61%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COLD traded 6.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8445560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 284.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 284.64M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.15% stake in the company. Shares short for COLD as of 1761868800 were 24851049 with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 1759190400 on 23111005. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24851049 and a Short% of Float of 11.37.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.91, COLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.91. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.087500006. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.