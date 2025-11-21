Market Watch Highlights: Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 10.12

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Americold Realty Trust Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.12, down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $10.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.3 million shares were traded. COLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.155.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

On November 07, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On October 14, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 14, 2025, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Harris Robert E. bought 451 shares for $16.69 per share.

Chappelle George F. Jr. bought 110,000 shares of COLD for $1,978,570 on May 12 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 110,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.99 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Wells Jay, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $17.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 179,120 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLD now has a Market Capitalization of 2892190976 and an Enterprise Value of 7256587776. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.783 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.281.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COLD is 1.00, which has changed by -0.5454545 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $24.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.61%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COLD traded 6.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8445560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 284.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 284.64M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.15% stake in the company. Shares short for COLD as of 1761868800 were 24851049 with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 1759190400 on 23111005. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24851049 and a Short% of Float of 11.37.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.91, COLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.91. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.087500006. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37.