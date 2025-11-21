Market Watch Highlights: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 20.6

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Beam Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $20.6, down -1.81% from its previous closing price of $20.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BEAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.02 and its Current Ratio is at 6.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On March 28, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on March 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when FMR LLC sold 459 shares for $26.68 per share. The transaction valued at 12,246 led to the insider holds 14 shares of the business.

Cavanagh Bethany J sold 467 shares of BEAM for $11,456 on Oct 01 ’25. The SVP, Finance and Treasurer now owns 44,045 shares after completing the transaction at $24.53 per share. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Bellon Christine, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 373 shares for $24.53 each. As a result, the insider received 9,150 and left with 116,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 2090383872 and an Enterprise Value of 1147030400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.593 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.582.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BEAM is 2.25, which has changed by -0.11026293 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $35.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BEAM traded 2.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2105490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.55M. Insiders hold about 9.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.01% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of 1761868800 were 19823221 with a Short Ratio of 7.69, compared to 1759190400 on 21380736. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19823221 and a Short% of Float of 21.95.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 13.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.16, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.47 and -$4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.38. EPS for the following year is -$4.56, with 15.0 analysts recommending between -$3.53 and -$5.42.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $13.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $8M. As of. The current estimate, Beam Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $30.07MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.62M. There is a high estimate of $27.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.52MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $80k.