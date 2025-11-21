Market Watch Highlights: Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 8.14

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Ecovyst Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.14, down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $8.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. ECVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.115.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ECVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

On September 11, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On March 23, 2022, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Ward Susan F sold 15,000 shares for $8.40 per share. The transaction valued at 126,018 led to the insider holds 78,261 shares of the business.

Susan Ward bought 15,000 shares of ECVT for $126,016 on Nov 07 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECVT now has a Market Capitalization of 931362304 and an Enterprise Value of 1765852672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.266 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ECVT is 1.25, which has changed by 0.032019734 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ECVT has reached a high of $9.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.38%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ECVT traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1055030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.33M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.38% stake in the company. Shares short for ECVT as of 1761868800 were 5194236 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1759190400 on 5168190. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5194236 and a Short% of Float of 5.21.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) is currently in the spotlight, with 5.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $183.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $196.91M to a low estimate of $164M. As of. The current estimate, Ecovyst Inc’s year-ago sales were $182MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.45M. There is a high estimate of $172M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $764.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $709M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $731.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $704.5MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $745.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $778M and the low estimate is $731M.