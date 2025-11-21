Market Watch Highlights: Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 82.62

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Starbucks Corp’s stock clocked out at $82.62, down -1.27% from its previous closing price of $83.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.95 million shares were traded. SBUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBUX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 30, 2025, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $83 from $84 previously.

On October 28, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $84.

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on October 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when KNUDSTORP JORGEN VIG bought 11,700 shares for $85.00 per share. The transaction valued at 994,500 led to the insider holds 53,096 shares of the business.

KELLY SARA sold 19,102 shares of SBUX for $1,936,370 on Nov 29 ’24. The evp, chief partner officer now owns 46,115 shares after completing the transaction at $101.37 per share. On Nov 29 ’24, another insider, KELLY SARA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 19,102 shares for $101.37 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBUX now has a Market Capitalization of 93947207680 and an Enterprise Value of 118321430528. As of this moment, Starbucks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.182 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.692.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SBUX is 0.96, which has changed by -0.16370177 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has reached a high of $117.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.84%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBUX traded 9.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10332230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.13B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBUX as of 1761868800 were 38156209 with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1759190400 on 44046184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38156209 and a Short% of Float of 3.36.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.45, SBUX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029278204. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 149.81% for SBUX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-04-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 31.0 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $2.63.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $9.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.81B to a low estimate of $9.46B. As of. The current estimate, Starbucks Corp’s year-ago sales were $9.4BFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.03B. There is a high estimate of $9.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.85B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.18BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.65B and the low estimate is $39.21B.