Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s stock clocked out at $6.45, down -1.83% from its previous closing price of $6.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.57 million shares were traded. MFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.45.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFG now has a Market Capitalization of 80323731456 and an Enterprise Value of -58239139971072. As of this moment, Mizuho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -14.709.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MFG is 0.40, which has changed by 0.30876493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $7.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.93%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MFG traded 2.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3382020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.43B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.62% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of 1761868800 were 3973077 with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 1759190400 on 3412102. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3973077 and a Short% of Float of 0.04.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $861.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $861.34B to a low estimate of $861.34B. As of. The current estimate, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s year-ago sales were $744.8BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $829.24B. There is a high estimate of $829.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $829.24B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.26T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7TBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7T and the low estimate is $3.32T.