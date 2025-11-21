Market Watch: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $367.04

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Motorola Solutions Inc’s stock clocked out at $367.04, down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $371.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.53 million shares were traded. MSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $376.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $365.7497.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on September 24, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $495.

On July 16, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $490.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when BROWN GREGORY Q sold 50,000 shares for $483.50 per share. The transaction valued at 24,175,046 led to the insider holds 46,936 shares of the business.

GREGORY Q BROWN bought 50,000 shares of MSI for $24,175,045 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, BROWN GREGORY Q, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $489.35 each. As a result, the insider received 12,233,819 and left with 46,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSI now has a Market Capitalization of 61150294016 and an Enterprise Value of 70935846912. As of this moment, Motorola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.207.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSI is 1.01, which has changed by -0.24923205 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSI has reached a high of $503.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $368.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSI traded 985.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1455350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.89M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.15% stake in the company. Shares short for MSI as of 1761868800 were 1901219 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1759190400 on 2316655. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1901219 and a Short% of Float of 1.3099999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.36, MSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011735889. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 43.65% for MSI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-01-04 when the company split stock in a 10000:40425 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.26, with high estimates of $3.54 and low estimates of $2.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.27 and $15.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.15. EPS for the following year is $16.31, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $16.68 and $15.7.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $3.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.35B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of. The current estimate, Motorola Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.01BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.77B. There is a high estimate of $2.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.69B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.82BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.64B and the low estimate is $12.56B.