Market Watch: Novartis AG ADR (NVS)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $124.36

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Novartis AG ADR’s stock clocked out at $124.36, down -2.32% from its previous closing price of $127.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.42 million shares were traded. NVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On August 08, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $123.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Marshall Fiona bought 15,000 shares for $112.68 per share.

Kowalski Robert William bought 1,212 shares of NVS for $137,297 on Apr 30 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVS now has a Market Capitalization of 238620983296 and an Enterprise Value of 267057430528. As of this moment, Novartis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.737 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVS is 0.50, which has changed by 0.2259028 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVS has reached a high of $134.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.22%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVS traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1553630 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.14% stake in the company. Shares short for NVS as of 1761868800 were 5749914 with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 1759190400 on 4352360. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5749914 and a Short% of Float of 0.3.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.862, NVS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.87. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030335402. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.6. The current Payout Ratio is 55.42% for NVS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-03-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-04-09 when the company split stock in a 1116:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 2.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Novartis AG ADR (NVS) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.3 and $8.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.93. EPS for the following year is $9.32, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $9.84 and $9.02.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $13.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.74B to a low estimate of $13.6B. As of. The current estimate, Novartis AG ADR’s year-ago sales were $13.15BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.6B. There is a high estimate of $13.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.6B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.32BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.59B and the low estimate is $54.19B.

