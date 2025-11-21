Metric Analysis: Aegon Ltd (AEG)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Aegon Ltd (NYSE: AEG) closed at $7.43 down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $7.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.56 million shares were traded. AEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.4218.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aegon Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEG now has a Market Capitalization of 11756588032 and an Enterprise Value of 12996922368. As of this moment, Aegon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.995.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEG is 0.80, which has changed by 0.1916933 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has reached a high of $8.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEG has traded an average of 4.81M shares per day and 5472360 over the past ten days. A total of 1.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.57B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.96% stake in the company. Shares short for AEG as of 1761868800 were 1701868 with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 1759190400 on 4752213. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1701868 and a Short% of Float of 0.13.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEG is 0.44, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.050938338. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.27. The current Payout Ratio is 74.20% for AEG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-04-17 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.04B and the low estimate is $10.04B.