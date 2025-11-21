Metric Analysis: First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) closed at $11.02 down -6.93% from its previous closing price of $11.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.08 million shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Majestic Silver Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.96 and its Current Ratio is at 3.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Electrum Silver US LLC bought 2,000,000 shares for $8.41 per share.

Electrum Silver US LLC bought 5,000,000 shares of AG for $34,400,000 on Jun 02 ’25. On Apr 11 ’25, another insider, Electrum Silver US LLC, who serves as the Recent Affiliate of the company, bought 5,115,706 shares for $6.29 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AG now has a Market Capitalization of 5403724288 and an Enterprise Value of 5886016512. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.096 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AG is 0.88, which has changed by 0.8385093 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.39%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AG has traded an average of 21.13M shares per day and 14391260 over the past ten days. A total of 490.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 484.62M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.43% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of 1761868800 were 24053765 with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 1759190400 on 21294738.