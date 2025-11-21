Metric Analysis: Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) closed at $37.95 down -6.46% from its previous closing price of $40.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.25 million shares were traded. GFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.89 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On July 28, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 28, 2025, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFI now has a Market Capitalization of 34154149888 and an Enterprise Value of 37962035200. As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.791 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.563.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GFI is 0.68, which has changed by 1.6921036 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $47.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.34%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GFI has traded an average of 3.82M shares per day and 3866510 over the past ten days. A total of 895.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 895.02M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.28% stake in the company. Shares short for GFI as of 1761868800 were 8966407 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1759190400 on 6625773. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8966407 and a Short% of Float of 1.27.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GFI is 0.79, from 0.759 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018708406. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84. The current Payout Ratio is 31.96% for GFI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-02-21 when the company split stock in a 1161:1000 ratio.