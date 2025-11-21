Metric Analysis: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) closed at $42.55 down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $42.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.5 million shares were traded. LYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LyondellBasell Industries NV’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

On April 09, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $62.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Foley Kimberly A bought 5,661 shares for $43.56 per share. The transaction valued at 246,621 led to the insider holds 67,688 shares of the business.

Vanacker Peter Z. E. sold 20,000 shares of LYB for $1,071,422 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 160,351 shares after completing the transaction at $53.57 per share. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Peter Vanacker, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $53.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYB now has a Market Capitalization of 13695693824 and an Enterprise Value of 25411287040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.673 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.16.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LYB is 0.73, which has changed by -0.48357487 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has reached a high of $85.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.19%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYB has traded an average of 4.86M shares per day and 5267580 over the past ten days. A total of 321.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.45M. Insiders hold about 20.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.66% stake in the company. Shares short for LYB as of 1761868800 were 18257072 with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 1759190400 on 14504870. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18257072 and a Short% of Float of 5.6799997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LYB is 5.42, from 5.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12675399. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.69.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 14.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $5.05 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.83B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.78B to a low estimate of $6.15B. As of. The current estimate, LyondellBasell Industries NV’s year-ago sales were $9.5BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.1B. There is a high estimate of $7.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.76B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.3BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.51B and the low estimate is $25.81B.