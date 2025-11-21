Metric Analysis: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) closed at $34.75 down -7.23% from its previous closing price of $37.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.12 million shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PBF Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $25 from $22 previously.

On October 03, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Downgraded its Hold to Sell on September 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Davis Paul T sold 50,000 shares for $38.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,900,000 led to the insider holds 192,391 shares of the business.

O Connor Thomas L sold 50,000 shares of PBF for $2,041,250 on Nov 11 ’25. The Senior Vice President now owns 205,340 shares after completing the transaction at $40.83 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, O Connor Thomas L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 25,997 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,039,880 and left with 205,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBF now has a Market Capitalization of 4025700096 and an Enterprise Value of 7162046976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.242 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.751.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBF is 0.38, which has changed by 0.16516328 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $41.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBF has traded an average of 3.30M shares per day and 2506550 over the past ten days. A total of 115.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.29M. Insiders hold about 28.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.06% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of 1761868800 were 15901455 with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 1759190400 on 15936143. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15901455 and a Short% of Float of 23.419999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PBF is 1.10, from 1.1 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029364657. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.16.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is currently in the spotlight, with 10.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.31 and -$5.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.99. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $7.65 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.27B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.78B to a low estimate of $5.56B. As of. The current estimate, PBF Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.35BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.19B. There is a high estimate of $9.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.78B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.12BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.66B and the low estimate is $24.61B.