Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Arteris Inc (AIP) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $13.1 in the prior trading day, Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) closed at $12.63, down -3.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. AIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AIP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on August 06, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $15 from $12 previously.

On September 01, 2023, TD Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when JANAC K CHARLES sold 50,000 shares for $14.74 per share. The transaction valued at 736,830 led to the insider holds 9,639,071 shares of the business.

Bayview Legacy, LLC sold 50,000 shares of AIP for $736,830 on Nov 10 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 9,639,071 shares after completing the transaction at $14.74 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, BAYVIEW LEGACY, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $14.48 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIP now has a Market Capitalization of 551726016 and an Enterprise Value of 540128448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.192 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.051.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIP is 1.49, which has changed by 0.5502958 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIP has reached a high of $15.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 684.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 664590 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.99M. Insiders hold about 31.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.49% stake in the company. Shares short for AIP as of 1761868800 were 1745229 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1759190400 on 1702493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1745229 and a Short% of Float of 7.88.

Earnings Estimates

Arteris Inc (AIP) is currently under the scrutiny of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $18.55M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.6M to a low estimate of $18.4M. As of. The current estimate, Arteris Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.49MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.99M. There is a high estimate of $19.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.72MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.2M and the low estimate is $81.8M.