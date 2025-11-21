Metric Deep Dive: Understanding MGM Resorts International (MGM) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $31.1 in the prior trading day, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) closed at $30.76, down -1.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.28 million shares were traded. MGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.675.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On July 07, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $34.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 07, 2025, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when McManus John sold 60,000 shares for $36.12 per share. The transaction valued at 2,167,170 led to the insider holds 31,521 shares of the business.

JOHN MCMANUS bought 60,000 shares of MGM for $2,167,160 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Meister Keith A., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 242,000 shares for $35.42 each. As a result, the insider received 8,571,640 and left with 5,385,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGM now has a Market Capitalization of 8413058048 and an Enterprise Value of 38459961344. As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 193.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 52.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.226 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.627.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGM is 1.48, which has changed by -0.18179429 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $41.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.98%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4470580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 272.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.51M. Insiders hold about 24.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.97% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of 1761868800 were 23314630 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1759190400 on 24752066. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23314630 and a Short% of Float of 13.74.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on 2022-12-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2022-12-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-05-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $3.31 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $4.41B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5B to a low estimate of $4.29B. As of. The current estimate, MGM Resorts International’s year-ago sales were $4.35BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.37B. There is a high estimate of $4.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.28B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.24BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.93B and the low estimate is $17.2B.