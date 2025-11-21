Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Newmont Corp (NEM) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $87.51 in the prior trading day, Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) closed at $82.0, down -6.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.26 million shares were traded. NEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.915.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On October 13, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $104.30.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on September 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Brook Bruce R sold 2,080 shares for $80.96 per share. The transaction valued at 168,397 led to the insider holds 34,789 shares of the business.

Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 5,000 shares of NEM for $406,700 on Nov 03 ’25. The CEO now owns 279,923 shares after completing the transaction at $81.34 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Brook Bruce R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,080 shares for $80.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEM now has a Market Capitalization of 90072875008 and an Enterprise Value of 95365423104. As of this moment, Newmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.435 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.786.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEM is 0.41, which has changed by 1.0200832 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $98.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9070130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.93% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of 1761868800 were 20766195 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1759190400 on 23511378. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20766195 and a Short% of Float of 2.5100000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.0, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011427266. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 35.00% for NEM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1994-04-22 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Newmont Corp (NEM) is currently in progress, with 10.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.93 and $5.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $7.41, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $9.27 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.86B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2B to a low estimate of $5.34B. As of. The current estimate, Newmont Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.65BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.74B. There is a high estimate of $6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.53B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.68BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.98B and the low estimate is $20.13B.