Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Newmont Corp (NEM) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $87.51 in the prior trading day, Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) closed at $82.0, down -6.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.26 million shares were traded. NEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.915.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On October 13, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $104.30.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on September 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Brook Bruce R sold 2,080 shares for $80.96 per share. The transaction valued at 168,397 led to the insider holds 34,789 shares of the business.

Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 5,000 shares of NEM for $406,700 on Nov 03 ’25. The CEO now owns 279,923 shares after completing the transaction at $81.34 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Brook Bruce R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,080 shares for $80.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEM now has a Market Capitalization of 90072875008 and an Enterprise Value of 95365423104. As of this moment, Newmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.435 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.786.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEM is 0.41, which has changed by 1.0200832 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $98.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9070130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.93% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of 1761868800 were 20766195 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1759190400 on 23511378. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20766195 and a Short% of Float of 2.5100000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.0, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011427266. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 35.00% for NEM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1994-04-22 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Newmont Corp (NEM) is currently in progress, with 10.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.93 and $5.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $7.41, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $9.27 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.86B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2B to a low estimate of $5.34B. As of. The current estimate, Newmont Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.65BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.74B. There is a high estimate of $6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.53B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.68BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.98B and the low estimate is $20.13B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.