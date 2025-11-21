Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $0.33 in the prior trading day, Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) closed at $0.29, down -12.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.29 million shares were traded. RVYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3639 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.277.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVYL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fu bought 100,000 shares for $0.83 per share.

S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fu bought 200,000 shares of RVYL for $71,180 on Jul 16 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 3,604,845 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fu, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider received 82,740 and left with 3,404,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVYL now has a Market Capitalization of 9057720 and an Enterprise Value of 13859029. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.355 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.744.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVYL is 2.79, which has changed by -0.69158876 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVYL has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.71%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11647340 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.38M. Insiders hold about 29.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RVYL as of 1761868800 were 2163025 with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 1759190400 on 901400. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2163025 and a Short% of Float of 8.32.

