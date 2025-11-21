Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $80.71 in the prior trading day, Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) closed at $78.42, down -2.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.92 million shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.36 and its Current Ratio is at 4.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Yuan Eric S. sold 73,378 shares for $82.73 per share. The transaction valued at 6,070,484 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Yuan Eric S. sold 73,378 shares of ZM for $5,963,066 on Nov 18 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $81.27 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Subotovsky Santiago, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,475 shares for $84.15 each. As a result, the insider received 208,262 and left with 150,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZM now has a Market Capitalization of 23725783040 and an Enterprise Value of 16431253504. As of this moment, Zoom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.457 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.844.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZM is 0.81, which has changed by -0.0060344934 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $92.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.25%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2270510 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 267.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.60M. Insiders hold about 11.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.97% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of 1761868800 were 6750433 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1759190400 on 4901189. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6750433 and a Short% of Float of 2.54.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 27.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Zoom Communications Inc (ZM).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $5.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.87. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.56 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $1.21B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of. The current estimate, Zoom Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.67BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.13B and the low estimate is $4.92B.