Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 13.52, Down -4.38

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $13.52, down -4.38% from its previous closing price of $14.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. GLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.5801 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLUE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.54 and its Current Ratio is at 6.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $14 previously.

On February 15, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Dunn Edmund sold 2,062 shares for $4.45 per share. The transaction valued at 9,174 led to the insider holds 23,732 shares of the business.

Leo Chandra P. bought 10,000 shares of GLUE for $58,383 on Mar 24 ’25. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLUE now has a Market Capitalization of 880392128 and an Enterprise Value of 569675136. As of this moment, Monte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.138 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.829.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLUE is 1.57, which has changed by 0.69341314 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLUE has reached a high of $14.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.57%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLUE traded 1.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1104060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.21M. Insiders hold about 35.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.67% stake in the company. Shares short for GLUE as of 1761868800 were 7988754 with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 1759190400 on 7831770. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7988754 and a Short% of Float of 15.98.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.42, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$2.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.62M

