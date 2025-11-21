Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 105.67, Down by -3.94

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $110.0 in the prior trading day, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $105.67, down -3.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36.66 million shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NFLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on November 18, 2025, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $110 from $1100 previously.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1385.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Willems Cletus R sold 238 shares for $1100.33 per share. The transaction valued at 261,879 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CLETUS WILLEMS bought 238 shares of NFLX for $261,879 on Nov 06 ’25. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Peters Gregory K, who serves as the Co-CEO of the company, sold 2,027 shares for $1095.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,220,943 and left with 12,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 447757942784 and an Enterprise Value of 473864699904. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.924 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.536.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NFLX is 1.69, which has changed by 0.225654 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $134.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 36.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 37379730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.21B. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.01% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of 1761868800 were 67438850 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1759190400 on 64283200. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 67438850 and a Short% of Float of 16.02.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 33.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Netflix Inc (NFLX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 40.0 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

39 analysts predict $11.97B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.04B to a low estimate of $11.91B. As of. The current estimate, Netflix Inc’s year-ago sales were $10.25BFor the next quarter, 39 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.16B. There is a high estimate of $12.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.68B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39BBased on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.25B and the low estimate is $49.12B.